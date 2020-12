WWE has announced Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Otis and Kevin Owens for tonight’s SmackDown. This is the main event for the show.

Here is the updated line up for tonight-

-Murphy vs. King Corbin

-Roman Reigns responds to Kevin Owens’ attack on Jey Uso

-Reigns and Uso vs. Owens and Otis

Stay tuned to PWMania for updates on SmackDown and join us later on for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.