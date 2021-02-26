Updated Line Up For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Bianca Belair will confirm her WrestleMania opponent on tonight’s SmackDown. Belair has the right to pick her championship opponent due to winning the Royal Rumble. She will make the match official tonight.

WWE also announced a rematch from last week for tonight with Otis and Chad Gable vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The Street Profits will also be in action against Sami Zayn and King Corbin.

WWE earlier announced that the Edge vs. Roman Reigns WrestleMania feud will continue on tonight’s SmackDown. Join us here at PWMania for updates on SmackDown and live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.