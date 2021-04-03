Updated Line Up For WrestleMania 37 After SmackDown

Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E at WrestleMania 37 Night Two will now be a Nigerian Drum Match. Crews revealed the stipulation during a backstage segment on tonight’s SmackDown show. He noted that this an ancient duel created by his ancestors for people who have been wronged, as a way to make things right. He said there will be no rule and no limitation, just beatings so loud that it sounds like the beating of drums. This will essentially be a No DQ match.

Tonight’s show also saw YouTube star Logan Paul accept Sami Zayn’s invite for WrestleMania 37. There is still no word on what Paul will be doing for Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, but he could serve as some kind of special enforcer or special referee.

Here is the updated WrestleMania line up for 4/10 and 4/11-

-WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley [C] vs. Drew McIntyre (Night 1, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander Barred From Ringside)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks [C] vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-RAW Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day [C] vs. Omos & AJ Styles (Night 1)

-Steel Cage: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Night 1)

-The Miz vs. Bad Bunny (Night 1)

-Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro (Night 1)

-WWE Universal Championship Triple Threat: Roman Reigns [C] vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (Night 2)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Asuka [C] vs. Rhea Ripley (Night 2)

-Nigerian Drum Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E [C] vs. Apollo Crews (Night 2)

-WWE United States Championship Match Riddle [c] vs. Sheamus (Night 2)

-Randy Orton vs. The Fiend (Night 2)

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn with Logan Paul (Night 2)

Hosts: Hulk Hogan & Titus O’Neil