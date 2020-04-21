Updated Line-Up For WWE Backstage Tonight

Maria Menounos and Natalya have been announced as the special guests for tonight’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET. As noted, tonight’s show will also feature an all-women’s panel with host Renee Young with Paige, Ember Moon and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

FS1 will air several older WWE programs focused on RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey as the lead-ins for tonight’s Backstage episode. The schedule for tonight’s programming looks like this:

* 8pm ET – WWE 24 special on Rousey

* 9pm ET – Lynch’s Five Most Memorable Moments

* 10pm ET – WWE 24 special on Lynch

* 11pm ET – WWE Backstage