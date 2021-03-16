Updated Line Up For WWE Fastlane PPV

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman has been announced for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Tonight’s RAW saw the Strowman vs. McMahon feud continue as Strowman challenged Shane to a match. That match never really happened as Shane played hard to get, running in and out of the ring. The segment ended with Shane putting Strowman through the announce table with a flying elbow drop from the top turnbuckle. Shane then dumped two buckets of green slime over Strowman to embarrass him.

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre is also now official for Fastlane.

The 2021 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will air this Sunday, March 21 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37. Below is the updated announced card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Jey Uso or WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be the Special Enforcer.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon