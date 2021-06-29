Updated Line Up For WWE Money In The Bank, Randy Orton Misses RAW

Randy Orton did not appear on this week’s WWE RAW after being advertised. Orton had been advertised for tonight’s Money In the Bank Second Chance Qualifier Triple Threat with Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles. WWE was still advertising Orton for the match right up until RAW hit the air on the USA Network.

Tonight’s RAW opened with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville declaring that Orton was unable to compete due to circumstances out of their control. They then announced a Battle Royal to fill Orton’s spot in the Money In the Bank Second Chance Qualifier. Riddle, Orton’s recent tag team partner, ended up winning the Battle Royal to replace Orton in the main event. Riddle did battle with Styles and McIntyre in a lengthy main event that saw McIntyre get the win. McIntyre now joins Riddle, Ricochet, and John Morrison as the four red brand Superstars who will compete in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the updated card, along with a few related shots from RAW:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. Liv Morgan vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)