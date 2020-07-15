Updated Line Up For WWE’s The Bump Tomorrow

WWE has announced more guests for The Bump tomorrow morning at 10 AM Eastern Time. The special episode will be two hours and will discuss the women’s evolution. Here are the guests for tomorrow:
-The Bellas
-Charlotte
-Naomi
-Beth Phoenix
-Stephanie McMahon
