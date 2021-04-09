Updated Line Ups For Impact Hardcore Justice And Impact Rebellion

Several new matches have been announced for Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Hardcore Justice event.

As noted, the theme for Hardcore Justice is that it is being booked by Tommy Dreamer. It was announced on this week’s Impact go-home show that Dreamer will lead three other wrestlers against Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering, Rhyno, Deaner) in a eight-man Hardcore War. There is no word yet on Dreamer’s partners. A Chairly Legal match with Shera vs. Hernandez was also added, plus a BlindGames Match (Blindfold Match) with Jake Something vs. Brian Myers. Hardcore Justice will also feature Doc Gallows vs. Black Taurus, plus a Three Way Tag Team match with TJP and a mystery partner of his choosing vs. Josh Alexander and a mystery partner of his choosing vs. X Division Champion Ace Austin and a mystery partner of his choosing.

Impact will bring back the Hardcore Justice event this Saturday, April 10 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. It will air exclusively on Impact Plus. Below is the updated card:

Career vs. Knockouts Title Match

Jazz vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Hardcore War

Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, TBA) vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering, Rhyno, Deaner)

Chairly Legal Match

Shera vs. Hernandez

BlindGames Match

Brian Myers vs. Jake Something

#1 Contender’s Knockouts Weapons Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards

Winner earns a future Knockouts Title shot.

TJP and a mystery partner of his choosing vs. Josh Alexander and a mystery partner of his choosing vs. X Division Champion Ace Austin and a mystery partner of his choosing

Doc Gallows vs. Black Taurus

———————————————

A battle of former tag team champions and best friends has been announced for the Rebellion pay-per-view from Impact Wrestling as Brian Myers faces Matt Cardona.

Impact has also announced that Ace Austin will defend his X Division Title in a Triple Threat against TJP and Josh Alexander at Rebellion.

It’s also been confirmed that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will defend her title at Rebellion against the winner of the Knockouts Weapons match at this Saturday’s Hardcore Justice event. Those competitors are Jordynne Grace, Susan, Tenille Dashwood, Havok, Rosemary, and Alisha Edwards. Purrazzo is set to face Jazz at Hardcore Justice in a Career vs. Title match.

The Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, April 25 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. Below is the current card:

Title vs. Title Match

Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson (c)

Knockouts Title Match

Winner of the #1 Contender’s Weapons Match at Hardcore Justice vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Triple Threat for the X Division Title

TJP vs. Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan (c)

Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona