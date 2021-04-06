Updated Line Ups For WrestleMania 37 After Go Home RAW

WWE announced on tonight’s final RAW before WrestleMania that The Miz vs. Bad Bunny will now be a tag team match with John Morrison and Damian Priest added.

It was also announced that a Tag Team Turmoil will happen on Night 1 with the winners going to Night 2 to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

WrestleMania takes place on Saturday 4/10 and Sunday 4/11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay Florida. The updated WrestleMania card coming out of the go home Raw is as follows-

-WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley [C] vs. Drew McIntyre (Night 1)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks [C] vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-RAW Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day [C] vs. Omos & AJ Styles (Night 1)

-Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Night 1)

-The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny (Night 1)

-Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro (Night 1)

-Tag Team Turmoil: The Riott Squad vs. Lana & Naomi vs. Tamina & Natalya vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose (Winners become new #1 contenders for Night 2)

-WWE Universal Championship Triple Threat: Roman Reigns [C] vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (Night 2)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Asuka [C] vs. Rhea Ripley (Night 2)

-Nigerian Drum Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E [C] vs. Apollo Crews (Night 2)

-WWE United States Championship Match: Riddle [C] vs. Sheamus

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler [C] vs. #1 contender’s from Night 1

-Randy Orton vs. The Fiend (Night 2)

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn with Logan Paul (Night 2)

Hosts: Hulk Hogan & Titus O’Neil