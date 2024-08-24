Updated Lineup For 8/26 WWE Raw “Go-Home Show” For Bash In Berlin

WWE has confirmed two new segments for the final Raw show heading into their Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event.

The official website at WWE.com released the following updated preview items for the Monday, August 26, 2024 episode of WWE Raw from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Days before challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE Bash in Berlin, Randy Orton will be live on Monday Night Raw. The road to The Viper’s highly anticipated rematch against The Ring General has been extremely volatile, including their slugfest last week as Raw concluded.



Are they destined to throw down once more before their epic title showdown in Berlin? Brace yourself for an appearance by WWE’s Apex Predator, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.



Last week, The Judgment Day completely dismantled former allies Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in a destructive ambush.



Following the heinous attack, what is the condition of Priest and Ripley? Has the dark faction proven its superiority over The Terror Twins? How will it affect the Mixed Tag Team Match pitting Women’s Women Champion Liv Morgan and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio against Ripley and Priest at WWE Bash in Berlin? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.

Featured below is the lineup heading into the 8/26 show:

* Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable

* Randy Orton Will Appear Live

* Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

* Update on The Terror Twins following attack by The Judgment Day

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament begins

