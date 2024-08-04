Updated Lineup For 8/5 Episode Of WWE Raw: New Matches, Segments Added

The fallout from WWE SummerSlam 2024 goes down on Monday night in Baltimore, Maryland.

On the WWE SummerSlam 2024 post-show on Saturday night in Cleveland, OH., new matches and segments were announced for the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Raw.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the August 5 episode of WWE Raw on SyFy:

* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Awesome Truth vs. A Town Down Under

* New Day vs. AOP

* CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will be live

* New World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will be live

* Dakota Kai vs. Sonya Deville

* The Wyatt Sicks vs. Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers.

