Updated Lineup For 8/5 Episode Of WWE Raw: New Matches, Segments Added

The fallout from WWE SummerSlam 2024 goes down on Monday night in Baltimore, Maryland.
On the WWE SummerSlam 2024 post-show on Saturday night in Cleveland, OH., new matches and segments were announced for the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Raw.
Featured below is the updated lineup for the August 5 episode of WWE Raw on SyFy:
* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Awesome Truth vs. A Town Down Under
* New Day vs. AOP
* CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will be live
* New World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will be live
* Dakota Kai vs. Sonya Deville
* The Wyatt Sicks vs. Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers.
