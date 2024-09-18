Updated Lineup For 9/19 Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV & TNA+

By
Matt Boone
-

The card for this week’s TNA iMPACT is starting to fill up.

New matches and segments have been announced ahead of the Thursday, September 19 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ show, which was taped over the weekend in San Antonio, TX.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 9/19 show:

* Joe Hendry to speak
* Rhino vs. Matt Cardona
* First Class vs. Sinner & Saint
* Spitfire to defend Knockouts tag titles
* JDC vs. Mike Santana (Texas Death Match)

