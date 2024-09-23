Updated Lineup For AEW Collision: Grand Slam Taping On 9/25 For Show Airing On 9/28

The lineup for this year’s AEW Collision: Grand Slam special event continues to take shape.

AEW announced on Monday that the previously announced Lumberjack Strap Match between Jeff Jarrett vs. Hangman Page for Grand Slam Week will air as part of the Collision: Grand Slam show scheduled to be taped on Wednesday, September 25, after the live AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show, for the premiere on Saturday, September 28.

“Jeff Jarrett has had ENOUGH of Hangman Adam Page’s attacks against anyone in his way,” the announcement read. “So The Last Outlaw challenged Hangman to a Lumberjack Strap Match!”

The AEW Collision: Grand Slam show from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York will also feature:

* MxM Collection unveiling Max Caster’s jacket makeover

* The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree (Tornado Trios)

* Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter (Saraya’s Rules)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara (AEW Continental Title Eliminator)

