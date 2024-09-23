Updated Lineup For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam: New Segment Announced

AEW fans will get an update on the status of Swerve Strickland this week.

Ahead of the annual AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special event from Arthur Ashe Stadium this Wednesday, AEW has announced a new segment involving Prince Nana for the show.

“Since his brutal cage match at AEW All Out against Hangman Page, where has Swerve Strickland been,” the announcement read. “At AEW Grand Slam, Prince Nana provides an update on Swerve Strickland, this Wednesday!”

The show will also feature:

* Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher (AEW Tag Titles)

* Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin (AEW Title Eliminator)

* Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki (AEW Women’s Title)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness (If Danielson is medically cleared)