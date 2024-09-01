Updated Lineup For AEW Dynamite On 9/4: New Matches Added

The lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is starting to take shape.

During the Saturday, August 31 episode of AEW Collision, a title bout and featured trios main event were made official for next week’s AEW Dynamite show.

Now official for the September 4 episode of AEW Dynamite is PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly in a featured Trios bout.

The show will also feature “The Glamour” Mariah May defending her AEW Women’s title against Nyla Rose.