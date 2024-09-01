Updated Lineup For AEW Dynamite On 9/4: New Matches Added

The lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is starting to take shape.
During the Saturday, August 31 episode of AEW Collision, a title bout and featured trios main event were made official for next week’s AEW Dynamite show.
Now official for the September 4 episode of AEW Dynamite is PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly in a featured Trios bout.
The show will also feature “The Glamour” Mariah May defending her AEW Women’s title against Nyla Rose.
"The Bastard" PAC is NOT content and NOT waiting any longer to get a crack at @WillOspreay!
Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly have an idea of how to make that happen THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@BASTARDPAC | @KORcombat | @orangecassidy |… pic.twitter.com/Ak3aZWoChd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2024