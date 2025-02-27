Updated Lineup For AEW Revolution 2025

AEW announces two more matches for its Revolution PPV event, which will take place on Sunday, March 9th, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The Death Riders’ AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against “The Rated R Superstar” Cope, and Swerve Strickland will face Ricochet in an AEW World Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

Previously announced for the show are “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay battling Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match, Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita defending his title against Kenny Omega, AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes defending her title against Momo Watanabe, MJF taking on “Hangman” Adam Page in a singles match and AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm defending her title against “The Glamour” Mariah May.