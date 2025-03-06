Updated Lineup For AEW Revolution 2025

AEW announces one more match for its Revolution PPV event, which will take place this Sunday, March 9th, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will defend his title against Hounds of Hell’s Brody King.

Previously announced for the show are “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay battling Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match, Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita defending his title against Kenny Omega, AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes defending her title against Momo Watanabe, MJF taking on “Hangman” Adam Page in a singles match, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm defending her title against “The Glamour” Mariah May in a Hollywood Ending Anything Goes Match, The Death Riders’ AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against “The Rated R Superstar” Cope, Swerve Strickland facing Ricochet in an AEW World Championship #1 Contender’s Match, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (“The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin) defending their titles against The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) and Big Boom! A.J., “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe facing Johnny TV and MxM Collection (Mason Madden and Mansoor) in a trios match on the Revolution Zero Hour pre-show.