Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite (3/22/2023): New Matches Added

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

During the super late edition of AEW Rampage: St. Patrick’s Day Slam that aired on TNT after the NCAA March Madness game from the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, multiple bouts were added to the lineup for next Wednesday night’s show.

Joining the previously announced HOOK vs. Stokely Hathaway no disqualification showdown for the FTW Championship is Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson, Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue, Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo and The Gunns vs. Top Flight for the AEW Tag-Team Championships.

