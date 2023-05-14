Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite: New Matches, Segment Added

You can officially pencil in some new action for next week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.
During this week’s installment of AEW Rampage on TNT, Excalibur sped-read through some updates to the lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.
Featured below is the updated lineup for the show scheduled for next Wednesday night at 8/7c on TBS.
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW* Don Callis will address attack of Kenny Omega
* RUSH vs. Jungle Boy
* The Outcasts vs. Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida
* Sammy Guevara will be in action
* Jay White vs. Ricky Starks
* Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong (Falls Count Anywhere)
