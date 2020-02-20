Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Show

AEW has announced that next Wednesday’s Dynamite episode will feature a weigh-in with Jon Moxley and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho for their match at the Revolution pay-per-view.

It was also announced that next week’s show on TNT will feature tag team action with The Butcher and The Blade vs. Best Friends.

Next Wednesday’s Dynamite episode from the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Kansas City, MO will be the go-home show for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on February 29, just a few days later. Below is the updated line-up:

* Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho weigh-in for their Revolution match

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Best Friends

* PAC vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega in a 30-Minute Ironman Match