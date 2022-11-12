Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Full Gear 2022 “Go-Home” Edition Of AEW Dynamite

Next week’s AEW Dynamite show is going to be a jam-packed episode.

Featuring title matches, world premieres of music videos, multiple final verbal sparring sessions between scheduled opponents for AEW Full Gear and more, AEW Dynamite takes place next Wednesday night, November 16, 2022 at 8/7c on TBS.

Featured below is the updated lineup heading into next Wednesday’s show:

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/16/2022) * We will hear from Jon Moxley and MJF before their title showdown at AEW Full Gear 2022

* We will hear from Samoa Joe for the first time since he turned on his former WarJoe partner Wardlow

* Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

* Ethan Page vs. Bandido in a semifinal match in the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament

* Tony Schiavone and Renee Paquette will talk with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Saraya ahead of their clash at AEW Full Gear

* The Acclaimed music video for their song, “A hand for a hand” will world premiere

* Toni Storm vs. The Bunny (AEW Interim Women’s Championship Eliminator Match)

* Death Triangle (C) vs. Top Flight & AR Fox (AEW Trios Championships)

Check out the official match graphics for the above lineup via the video clip embedded below from this week’s AEW Rampage on TNT show.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 11/16 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage!