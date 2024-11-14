Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (11/20/2024)

The road to AEW Full Gear 2024 will continue next Wednesday night on TBS.

During the November 13 episode of AEW Dynamite, two big matches were made official for the November 20 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program.

Officially announced for the 11/20 show next week is Orange Cassidy going one-on-one against Wheeler Yuta, as well as Darby Allin locking horns with Claudio Castagnoli in singles action.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.