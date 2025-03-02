Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced one more segment for its weekly television program on AXS TV next week, which will be broadcast from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida.

WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi and TNA X-Division Champion The System’s Moose will have a face-to-face.

Previously announced for the show are Mike Santana facing The Great Hands’ John Skyler in a singles match, The Northern Armory (“The World Class Maniac” Eric Young, Judas Icarus, and Travis Williams) taking on ABC’s “The Inevitable” Ace Austin and The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match, Xia Brookside battling Savannah Evans in singles action and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) facing The Colons (Eddie Colon and Orlando Colon) in a non-title match.

