Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE announced two more matches for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

“The Phenomenal” AJ Styles will battle The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a singles match and Penta will face “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne in singles action.

Previously announced for the show are “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez taking on The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match and Seth “Freakin” Rollins battling The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE RAW results coverage.