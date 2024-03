New matches have been announced for next week’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV taping from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured below are the updated lineups heading into the back-to-back taping on March 22 and March 23.

Friday 3/22:

* Josh Alexander vs. Tracy Williams in Williams’ debut

* Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. The Motor City Machineguns

Saturday 3/23:

* Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance

* PCO vs. Kon