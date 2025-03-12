Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE NXT Episode (3/18/2025)

WWE has confirmed several matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including a title match and key faction battles.
Confirmed matches for WWE NXT:
– WWE Women’s US Championship Match: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Sol Ruca
– Six-Person Tag Team Match: The D’Angelo Family (Stacks, Luca Crusifino & Adriana Rizzo) vs. The Culling (Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance & Izzi Dame)
– Singles Match: Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland
With a Women’s US Title match, a heated faction clash, and Ridge Holland in action, next week’s NXT is shaping up to be a must-watch episode.