Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE RAW: New Matches, Segment Announced

You can officially pencil in some new matches and a new segment for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, the company has announced a Brock Lesnar segment and two new matches to the show.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the March 13, 2023 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW (3/13/2023)

* Brock Lesnar and Omos meet face-to-face in the ring* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models* Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis* Bronson Reed vs. Elias* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match* Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring to discuss how to end their war

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage from Providence, Rhode Island.