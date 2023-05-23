Updated Lineup For Saturday’s WWE Night Of Champions 2023

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for the upcoming WWE Night Of Champions pay-per-view.
During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the expected women’s title showdown between Rhea Ripley and Natalya was officially confirmed.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the premium live event this weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS (5/27/2023)* Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles (World Heavyweight Title)
* Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (C) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa (WWE Tag Titles)
* GUNTHER (C) vs. Mustafa Ali (WWE Intercontinental Title)
* Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka (Raw Women’s Title)
* Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Natalya (SmackDown Women’s Title)
* Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
* Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus
