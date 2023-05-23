Updated Lineup For Saturday’s WWE Night Of Champions 2023

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for the upcoming WWE Night Of Champions pay-per-view.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the expected women’s title showdown between Rhea Ripley and Natalya was officially confirmed.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the premium live event this weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS (5/27/2023)

* Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles (World Heavyweight Title)* Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (C) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa (WWE Tag Titles)* GUNTHER (C) vs. Mustafa Ali (WWE Intercontinental Title)* Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka (Raw Women’s Title)* Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Natalya (SmackDown Women’s Title)* Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes* Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 5/27 for live WWE Night Of Champions 2023 results coverage from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.