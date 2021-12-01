Updated Lineup For Sunday’s WWE NXT War Games Event

The team advantages have been decided for Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames matches.

Tonight’s WarGames go-home edition of NXT opened with Kay Lee Ray defeat Dakota Kai in a WarGames Advantage Ladder Match to earn the advantage for her team. The Women’s WarGames match will feature Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, KLR) vs. Team Kai (Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne).

Tonight’s NXT show was headlined by Bron Breakker defeating Johnny Gargano in a WarGames Advantage Ladder Match to earn the advantage for his team. Sunday’s Men’s WarGames main event will see Team Old School (Gargano, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) take on Team New School (Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).

The NXT WarGames special event will air this Sunday, December 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, airing live on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the updated card:

Men’s WarGames Match

Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) vs. Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller)

WarGames Advantage: Team New School.

Women’s WarGames Match

Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) vs. Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne)

WarGames Advantage: Team Gonzalez.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match

Joe Gacy vs. Roderick Strong (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Imperium (c)

Hair vs. Hair Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson