Updated Lineup For The WWE Day 1 PPV

It was announced on this week’s RAW that Becky Lynch will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan in a rematch at the WWE Day 1 PPV.

WWE also made another change to the WWE Day 1 WWE Championship match on RAW. Bobby Lashley won qualifying matches over WWE Champion Big E, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens to earn a spot in the match which is now a Fatal 4-way.

The WWE Day 1 PPV takes place on 1/1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Here is the updated lineup-

–WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Brock Lesnar

–WWE Championship Fatal 4-Way: Big E (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Liv Morgan

–SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The New Day

-The Miz vs. Edge