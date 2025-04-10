Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced additional matches and a new segment for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max.

First, Brody King from the Hounds of Hell will compete against “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita from the Don Callis Family in an Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match. Additionally, “The 5 Tool Player” Anthony Bowens will face Blake Christian in a singles match. We will also hear from FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) following their vicious attack on “The Rated R Superstar” Cope at Dynasty.

Previously announced for the show are ROH Women’s World Champion Athena battling Harley Cameron in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match and Jamie Hayter facing Billie Starkz, also in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match.

THIS SATURDAY 4/12!#AEWCollision

Springfield, MA

LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX We'll Hear From FTR@DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR shocked the world at #AEWDynasty by brutally beating @RatedRCope after their Trios Match. What will FTR have to say THIS SATURDAY?! pic.twitter.com/J6JchwjygY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2025

LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX Anthony Bowens vs Blake Christian The 5 Tool Player @Bowens_Official returned at #AEWDynasty & has vowed to make history. He COLLIDES with the always impressive @_BlakeChristian! pic.twitter.com/5hJcPgwwbp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2025