Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

By
James Hetfield
-

All Elite Wrestling has announced additional matches and a new segment for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max.

First, Brody King from the Hounds of Hell will compete against “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita from the Don Callis Family in an Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match. Additionally, “The 5 Tool Player” Anthony Bowens will face Blake Christian in a singles match. We will also hear from FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) following their vicious attack on “The Rated R Superstar” Cope at Dynasty.

Previously announced for the show are ROH Women’s World Champion Athena battling Harley Cameron in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match and Jamie Hayter facing Billie Starkz, also in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8/7c for live coverage of AEW Collision results.

