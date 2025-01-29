Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced one more match and segment for its weekly television program on AXS TV this week.

The System’s Brian Myers will face Leon Slater in a singles match and we will from “The Death Machine” Sami Callihan.

Previously announced for the show are “The World Class Maniac” Eric Young and “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander facing Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams) in a tag team match, Mustafa Ali will face Laredo Kid in singles action, NXT’s Wes Lee battling ABC’s Ace Austin in a singles match, WWE NXT star Cora Jade competing in singles action against an opponent that has not been named yet, and “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth kicking off the show to address the fans following his loss at Genesis.

