Updated Lineup For Thursday’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV: Simon Gotch Added

Simon Gotch will be in action on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling made the announcement.

Previously announced for this Thursday’s episode is Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight vs. The System, Chris Sabin vs. Jason Hotch, Trent Seven vs. Steve Maclin, as well as Ash By Elegance in action.

Make sure to check back here on Thursday evening or Friday morning for complete TNA iMPACT On AXS TV results.