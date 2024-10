New matches for TNA Bound For Glory 2024 were announced this week.

During the October 10 episode of TNA iMPACT, it was announced that The System duo of Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards will be defending their TNA Tag-Team titles in a Full Metal Mayhem match at TNA Bound For Glory 2024 against The Hardys and ABC.

Additionally, Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts title, and Mike Santana vs. Moose was also announced.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 takes place on October 26 in Detroit, MI.