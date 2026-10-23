Friday, October 23, 2026
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Updated Lineup For TNA Destination X 2026

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA Destination-X
TNA Destination-X

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Destination X pay-per-view (PPV) event, taking place next month.

The event will feature a TNA Knockouts World Championship #1 Contender’s Ultimate X Match, as well as a TNA X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s Ultimate X Match, with the competitors for both matches yet to be announced. There will also be two World X-Cup 4-Way Matches, with those competitors still to be determined, along with a World X-Cup Finals Match.

Previously announced for the show is TNA World Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater, who will defend his title against Trey Miguel.

TNA Destination X 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, November 15th, at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and it will air live on TNA+.

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