Updated Lineup For TNA iMPACT On 8/15: New Segment Announced

A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

As TNA Emergence 2024 continues to draw closer, Thursday’s iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ will feature an appearance by former world champion Steve Maclin.

“THURSDAY at 8/7c on TNA iMPACT on TNA+ and AXSTV, we’ll hear from Steve Maclin,” read the announcement released on Wednesday morning by TNA Wrestling via social media.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s show:

* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander

* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz (with more than one referee)

* Moose vs. Mike Santana

* Jordynne Grace to speak

* Ultimate X Qualifier: Riley Osborne vs. Chris Bey vs. John Skyler