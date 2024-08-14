Updated Lineup For TNA iMPACT On 8/15: New Segment Announced

A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.
As TNA Emergence 2024 continues to draw closer, Thursday’s iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ will feature an appearance by former world champion Steve Maclin.
“THURSDAY at 8/7c on TNA iMPACT on TNA+ and AXSTV, we’ll hear from Steve Maclin,” read the announcement released on Wednesday morning by TNA Wrestling via social media.
Also scheduled for Thursday’s show:
* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander
* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz (with more than one referee)
* Moose vs. Mike Santana
* Jordynne Grace to speak
* Ultimate X Qualifier: Riley Osborne vs. Chris Bey vs. John Skyler
