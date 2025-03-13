Updated Lineup For TNA iMPACT On AXS TV (3/13/2025)

TNA Wrestling announced one more match for its weekly television program on AXS TV this week.

The System’s JDC will face Cody Deaner in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show are TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and Lei Ying Lee taking on Tessa Blanchard and NXT’s Cora Jade in a tag team match, Laredo Kid facing NXT’s Wes Lee in a singles match, The System’s Eddie Edwards battling Leon Slater in a TNA Sacrifice Advantage Match, Xia Brookside taking on Rosemary in singles action, Mustafa Ali and Mike Santana having a summit and TNA World Champion Joe Hendry defending his title against an opponent that has yet to be named.

