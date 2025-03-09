Updated Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Revolution 2025

AEW announces three more matches for its Revolution PPV event, which will take place tonight, March 9th, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The Learning Tree’s ROH World Champion, “The Nueve” Chris Jericho, will defend his title against Gravity on the Revolution Zero Hour pre-show, AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia, and The Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong) will face Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty, “Captain” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match on the Revolution Zero Hour pre-show and Lee Johnson and Blake Christian will take on Komander and Hologram in a tag team match also on the Revolution Zero Hour pre-show.

Previously announced for the show are “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay battling Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match, Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita defending his title against Kenny Omega, AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes defending her title against Momo Watanabe, MJF taking on “Hangman” Adam Page in a singles match, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm defending her title against “The Glamour” Mariah May in a Hollywood Ending Anything Goes Match, The Death Riders’ AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against “The Rated R Superstar” Cope, Swerve Strickland facing Ricochet in an AEW World Championship #1 Contender’s Match, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (“The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin) defending their titles against The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum), AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada defending his title against Hounds of Hell’s Brody King and Big Boom! A.J., “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe facing Johnny TV and MxM Collection (Mason Madden and Mansoor) in a trios match on the Revolution Zero Hour pre-show.

