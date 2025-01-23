Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced another segment for its weekly television program on AXS TV later tonight.

We will hear from “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander as he is contractually obligated to appear.

Previously announced for the show are WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) defending their titles against The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz), Santino Marella addressing Josh Alexander saying he was quitting TNA, new TNA World Champion Joe Hendry addressing the fans, Tessa Blanchard addressing the fans, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) taking on The System (X-Division Champion Moose and JDC) in a tag team match and TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Spitfire battling Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance and Rosemary in a 6-Knockouts Tag Team Match.

Make sure to join us here every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results coverage.