Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, taking place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The event is set to begin at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

In a featured singles match, “Mr. Money in the Bank” Penta will face The Vision’s WWE World Tag Team Champion, “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker.

Additionally, “The Irish Ace” JD McDonagh from The Judgment Day will compete against Joe Hendry in another singles match. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion, “The OTC” Roman Reigns of the Bloodline, will also make his return ahead of his upcoming match against Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn at Crown Jewel.

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