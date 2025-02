The lineup for tonight’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

Heading into the special live edition of TNA iMPACT from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, TNA Wrestling has announced that fans will hear from The Northern Armory.

Previously announced for tonight’s show:

* Joe Hendry Encore Concert

* JDC vs. Leon Slater (No DQ)

* The Rascalz vs. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont

* Tessa Blanchard vs. TBA