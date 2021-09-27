Updated Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced two new championship matches for tonight’s RAW in Cincinnati. Damian Priest will defend the WWE United States Championship against Sheamus in a No DQ/Countout match, and Charlotte Flair will defend the RAW Women’s Championship in an open challenge.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage at 8 PM EST. Here is the updated lineup for tonight-

-Charlotte Flair issues open challenge for the RAW Women’s Championship

-No DQs, No Countouts: Damian Priest defends the U.S. Championship against Sheamus

-Big E defends the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley to kick off RAW