Updated Lineup For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin vs. Sheamus & Ricochet for tonight’s SmackDown. This will be Holland’s first match since suffering a broken nose at Day 1. WWE also confirmed Seth Rollins for SmackDown, saying he will deliver a personal message to Roman Reigns.

Here is the updated Smackdown lineup for tonight-

-Sonya Deville vs. Naomi

-Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin

-Seth Rollins to deliver a message to Roman Reigns

-Ridge Holland & Sheamus vs. Cesaro & Ricochet

