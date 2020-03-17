Updated Lineup For WWE WrestleMania 36

Coming out of this week’s Raw here is the updated lineup for WrestleMania 36, which takes place on 4/5 from the WWE PC in Orlando-
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)
WWE NXT Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Last Man Standing Match
Edge vs. Randy Orton
John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins