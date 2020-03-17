Updated Lineup For WWE WrestleMania 36

Coming out of this week’s Raw here is the updated lineup for WrestleMania 36, which takes place on 4/5 from the WWE PC in Orlando-

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins