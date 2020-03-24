Updated Lineup For WWE WrestleMania – New Matches Added

AJ Styles announced on tonight’s Raw that his match with The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 36 will now be a Bone Yard match. This is probably very similar to the Buried Alive matches that we’ve seen in the past.

Here is the updated Wrestlemania 36 card coming out of tonight’s Raw. The WM 36 event will air Saturday 4/4 and Sunday 4/5 from multiple locations, on PPV and the WWE Network.

-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

-WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

-Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

-Elimination Match: Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Tamina, Naomi, Sasha Banks, & Lacey Evans

-NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte

-Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza & Andrade

-Bone Yard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

-Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton

-Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

-The Fiend vs. John Cena

-Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

-Elias vs. King Corbin

-Rob Gronkowski will be the Wrestlemania host