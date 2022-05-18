Updated Lineup For WWE NXT In Your House

NXT Champion Bron Breakker is scheduled to defend his title against Joe Gacy at the upcoming In Your House event. Due to the stipulation, Breakker will lose the championship if he gets disqualified.

NXT In Your House is scheduled for 6/4. WWE has not confirmed the location as of this writing. Here is the current lineup-

-NXT Tag Team Championship: Pretty Deadly (C) vs. The Creed Brothers

-NXT North American Championship: Cameron Grimes (C) vs. Carmelo Hayes

-NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Joe Gacy (Breakker will lost the championship if he is DQ’d)