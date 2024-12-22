Updated Lineup For WWE RAW (12/23/2024)

WWE announced one more segment for Monday night’s episode of RAW, which will be the second to the last episode of the show on the USA Network before it moves to Netflix starting on January 6th.

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins will be having a sit-down interview with Jackie Redmond ahead of his massive match with CM Punk on the Netflix debut episode.

Previously announced for the show is The Miz taking on The Wyatt Sicks’ Dexter Lumis in a singles match.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE RAW results coverage.