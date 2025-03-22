Updated Lineup For WWE WrestleMania 41

Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the company added two more matches to the lineup of next month’s WrestleMania 41 PLE.

The main event segment of last night’s show saw Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins have a massive brawl until security broke them up. All three men then pointed at the WrestleMania sign, and the brawl continued. After last night’s SmackDown went off the air, the Triple Threat Matchup between all three men was made official for The Show of Shows.

A singles match between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens was also made official for WrestleMania 41 after the two had a confrontation to kick off SmackDown.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will be held on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.