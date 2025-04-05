Updated Lineup For WWE WrestleMania 41

Following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the company added three more matches to the lineup of later this month’s WrestleMania 41 PLE.

Jade Cargill will face Naomi in a singles match, The Judgment Day’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their titles against two opponents that have not been determined and WWE United States Champion “The Mega Star” LA Knight will defend his title against “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu.

Previously announced for the show are “The OTC” Roman Reigns, “The Best In The World” CM Punk and Seth “Freakin” Rollins facing each other in a Triple Threat Match, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defending his title against John Cena, Imperium’s World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER defending his title against “Main Event” Jey Uso, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defending her title against “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, Damage CTRL’s WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY defending her title against “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and “The Maverick” Logan Paul taking on “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles in a singles match.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will be held on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.