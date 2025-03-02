Updated Lineup For WWE WrestleMania 41

Following last night’s 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, two more matches were made official for next month’s WrestleMania 41.

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will defend his title against 16-time World Champion John Cena and Rhea Ripley or Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY will defend the Women’s World Title against “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair.

Previously announced for the show are WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER, defending his title against “Main Event” Jey Uso, and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, defending her title against “The Queen” Charlotte Flair.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.